NASA released the news yesterday. The Belgian astronomer Michaël Gillon and his team discovered the existence of 4 extra planets around a star after having found 3 other planets earlier on.

Gillon called the star TRAPPIST - derived from a telescope he used in Chile called 'TRAnsiting Planets and PlanetsImals Small Telescope'. The name was a reference to Belgium, the land of beers, with the several Trappist varieties among its most renowned ones.

The name proved an excellent source of inspiration for jokes and puns on social media.