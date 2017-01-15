Sahili was elected Miss Brussels last September. She studies communication management, describes herself as a family girl and also works as a volunteer. However, she is catching the attention for other reasons: she is a Muslim, and will have to go on stage in a bikini as part of the contest.

A practicing Muslim, Sahili takes part in the Ramadan, refrains from eating pig meat and consuming alcohol and goes to the mosque. Her participation has made the headlines in newspapers and magazines various times - she will have to show off in bikini among other things - but she does not understand what the big thing is.

"Why should the two be contrary?" she told De Morgen. "I am also wearing a bikini on the beach. What is the difference with doing this on a stage? As long as it remains elegant and not vulgar, I can't see the problem."