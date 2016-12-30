Louise is no longer the most popular name for newly-born girls in Flanders. Between 1 January and today, Mila was chosen 351 times for baby girls. Emma (341) and Olivia (327) are second and third, with Louise tumbling to fourth place. Next are Elise, Ella, Marie, Noor, Nora and Anna.

For boys, the name of Lucas is standing strong as ever. Lucas heads the list for the sixth consecutive year. Lucas was picked 363 times. Louis (334) and Finn (331) make up the top-3. Next are Liam, Noah, Arthur, Jules, Vince, Stan and Victor.