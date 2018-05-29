News of the search has been confirmed by the Brussels Judicial authorities who have said that they wish to give no further comment.

The daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ reports that detectives started their search at around 9am on Tuesday morning. The search was led by the Examining Magistrate Michel Claise.

The fipronil in eggs crisis unleashed an outcry after it emerged that the Food Safety Agency’s communication was late, deficient and even contradictory. Eggs and related products in some 45 countries were found to be infected with the delousing agent fipronil.

