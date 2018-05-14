The first ‘1000 km for Kom op tegen Kanker’ was held in 2010. Each of the four 250 kilometre cycle rides start and end in Mechelen (Antwerp province).

Each afternoon the participant can rest in a different town. This year the towns and municipalities chosen were Boechout (Antwerp province), Leopoldburg (Limburg), Zottegem (East Flanders) and Harelbeke (West Flanders).

The Acting Manager Director of Kom op tegen Kanker Rik Duyck told journalists that “Amongst other things we support research into new radiotherapy treatments in which the frequency and/or the intensity of the radiation is modified.

“This is less interesting for the pharmaceutical industry, but is very important research that can help to improve the quality of life of cancer patients”.