Speaking on Sunday, the VRT’s weatherwoman Sabine Hagedoren told Flandersnews.be. "We are currently experiencing the warmest 8 April since 1901”. At 3pm temperatures reached 23.2°C at the Ukkel Weather Centre (Greater Brussels). The previous record of 22.7°C was set in 1969.

However, it wasn’t as warmer everywhere. "At the seaside it’s a lot cooler” The weather station at Middelkerke (West Flanders) recorded temperatures of 11.8°C at around 3pm, only just over half those recorded in Ukkel.