However, the VRT is able to reassure fox fans that the changes are unlikely to drive away their fury friends. Foxes are extremely good at adapting to changing circumstances.

The high number of dens, more than 50 in total at the VRT/RTBF site, are proof of this. Last year a whole family of the creatures, a mother, a father and two cubs, were spotted in the woods at the back of the broadcasting centre.

Young foxes are very curious and many VRT employees and children that were attending the holiday club in the woods during the school vacation were able to get very close to the fox cubs.