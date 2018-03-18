Care Day is held on the third Sunday of March. It is an open day that allows the general public to learn more about companies and institutions that are active in the care industry.

This year a record number of more than 250 companies and institutions are taking part.

The Chairman of the Care Day’s organising committee Geert Van Hijfte told VRT News that “From 10am the general public will be able to take a look behind the scenes at 255 care organisations or a care provider in their locality”.



“You can visit large-scale sites such as hospitals or residential care centres or visit smaller-scale care service providers”.

