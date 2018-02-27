The “engine” of Ludwig Van Wonterghem’s energy system is a pellet condensation boiler. This not only heats the house and provides hot water, but it also provides heat for a Stirling engine that converts heat into electricity. Other energy sources are solar panels and solar thermal collectors.

From April, once the winter is over and the days are longer, the energy from the sun will take over from energy produced by the pellet boiler.

Domestic hot water will be warmed up through the solar thermal collectors and electricity supplied thanks to the solar panels. The number of solar panels is relatively small. The Van Wonterghems’ have enough capacity with 12 panels on the roof of their house.