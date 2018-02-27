The countings take place every year, on exactly the same spots. This allows researchers to get an idea of how the species is doing. The stretches cover almost 118 square kilometres, with countings taking place four times a year.

In 2009, these countings resulted in an average of 174 roe deer being spotted. Last year this number had plummeted to reach 82, less than 50 percent. Jim Casaer, a biologist working for the National Institute for Research into Nature and Woodlands (INBO), explains that the downward trend started in 2013.

Explanations are now being sought, but nobody is really sure what the cause acually is. In fact, the sharp decline is a kind of a mystery. "It's possible that the deer have become less visible", says Casaer. But this is being contradicted by others, who claim low vegetation has dimished.