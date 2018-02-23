It was their intention to raise awareness among students of the dangers of binge drinking.

The Leuven Fire Service has expressed serious concerns about the growing number of call outs its ambulance crews are getting to deal with the consequences of excess drinking.

Station Commander Bart Gijzen told VRT News that: "We have attended many such call outs in recent years. The fact that we are called out is not only due to the amount of alcohol that has been consumed. People that are as drunk as lords are being left behind on the streets more often. We have the impression that friends looked after eachother better in the past”.

"With this awareness campaign we want to make students aware that it is not ok that you get so drunk that you don’t know where you are and without realising it you end up at someone else’s digs. We call on students to look after each other and to help each other in such circumstances”, the Chairman of Loko Pieterjan Vaneerdewegh told VRT News.