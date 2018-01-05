The VAB’s call centre received 13% more calls about broken down vehicles than was the case during the 2016-2017 Christmas and New Year break. A large portion of these calls were made last weekend. The snowfall on the routes to the most popular winter sport resorts led to an increase of 57% in the number of people motorists that needed help freeing their vehicle from snow drifts or mud.

There was also a 16% increase of VAB members calling to report problems starting their vehicles, often after not having driven them for the duration of their week’s holiday.

The top 5 causes of vehicle breakdown during the winter break

1. Problems starting 22%

2. Burst tyres 20%

3. Engine trouble 17%

4. Accidents and/or stuck 13% (up from 9% last year)

5. Clutch and gear box 5%

