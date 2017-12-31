Police Commissioner Carlo Smits of the Ostend Local Police Service told VRT News that the decision to cancelled the fireworks was taken early so that as many people as possible could be informed in time.

“This evening there will be a combination of high water which means that there will be less space and gusts of wind expected to reach up to 75 km/h. This means that it wouldn’t be safe”.

Meanwhile, in Schoten, it is almost certain that a number of the containers that were blown over landed in the Albert Canal. However, it is still too dangerous for Fire Service divers to go into the water.

A number of the containers that are currently on the quayside are in a precarious position and could fall into the canal if wind speeds pick up again. It is likely that these containers will be moved to a safer place first before work starts to remove any containers that may have fallen into the canal.

