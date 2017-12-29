Uplace is a big shopping mall and detention centre that should be built beside the fly-over of the Brussels Orbital Road in Machelen/Vilvoorde, on former industrial estates. The grounds were cleared and contaminated land remediation was applied.

However, the project had as many supporters as critics from the day the idea was first launched, some 10 years ago. The Vilvoorde Mayor was afraid it would seriously harm the local self-employed businesses in his city, and traffic experts warned against mobility and health issues (more traffic jams, more particulate matter in the air in an area which is suffering quite some pollution already).

Supporters said it would revive the unattractive area, bring jobs and please people, who would have more opportunities for shopping, cultural outings and relaxation.

However, after various years of legal struggling, the Council of State recently rejected the Regional Planning Permit a second time, a heavy blow for supporters and probably the end of the project.