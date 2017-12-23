The permanent LEZ is the culmination of the Brussels government's Air, Climate and Energy Plan. In a press release, the Brussels authorities are highlighting the poor air quality in the capital, saying that "we notice an increase in respiratory disorders such as bronchitis and asthma. (...) Efforts remain necessary to reduce harmful substances such as black carbon and nitrogen dioxide."

An awareness campaign has been running since October. Fremault said an information video on Facebook reached 2 million viewers, while the website lez.brussels had 200,000 visitors.