Mr De Backer presented "North Sea 2050" at a press conference held at Zeebrugge (West Flanders) on Wednesday morning.

The aim is for the existing off-shore wind farms to be producing 2.2 gigawatts of electricity/annum by 2020.

The construction of two new wind farms should enable this figure to rise to 4 gigawatts/annum. Belgium’s largest nuclear reactors such as Tihange 3 and Tihange 4 each have a production capacity of just over 1 gigawatt/annum.