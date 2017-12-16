The Energy Pact outlines the Belgian energy policies for the future, until 2050. A pre-accord has been struck already, and the Walloon and Brussels government have already approved it. The Flemish and federal government are next, to make the deal complete and to seal it.

The aim is to have 40 percent of our energy supplies generated by sustainable (green) sources by 2030, and to go for 100 percent by 2050.