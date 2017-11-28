Many child psychiatrists feel that it is not a good thing when anti-depressants are prescribed too soon.

Lieve Swinnen told VRT News that “We should be alert with regard to children and young people’s feeling of well-being, but we should prescribe medication too soon”.

More needs to be done in the fields of psychological care and support.

Nevertheless, 1 in 4 of the children taking anti-depressants is also in therapy.

“This is shouldn’t be the case. The first treatment a child with depression should be given is therapy. So talk with these children, work with the child and their surroundings. Anti-depressants should only be prescribed in the second instance”, Dr Swinnen added.

She believes that part of the solution would be to make therapy free-of-charge as this would make it accessible for all.