According to figures from the Federal Police Service, last year 17,065 people went to the police to report psychological or emotional violence.

Over the past 8 years an average the police received and average of 40 reports a day from people that said they had suffered emotional or psychological violence from their partner.



However, according to Koen Dedoncker of “In beweging tegen geweld” this is just the tip of the iceberg. Mr Dedoncker told VRT News that "It takes a long time before people go to the police, on average only after around 35 incidents”.

People don’t recognise it a violence and think ‘I’m not being hit so there is nothing wrong’ and how can you prove something like that? This means that it is hugely under-reported”.