The figures relate to our recycling habits in 2014. During that year each an EU resident produced an average of 163 kilos of packaging rubbish, 65% of which was recycled. This is well up on the 55% that was recycled in 2008.

Belgium was top of the class with 81% of our rubbish being recycled in 2014. The Czech Republic was in second place and Germany was third. Greece, Hungary Malta and Croatia all failed to reach the level of 55% of rubbish recycled that was set by the European Commission.