The meatballs are sold in packs of 500g and have the batch number 150917. They have a sell-by date of September 2018. Anyone that has bought the meatball can take them back to their local Aldi supermarket for a refund.



Anyone that has eaten the meatballs and is showing symptoms of salmonella is advised to contact their GP.

The symptoms of a possible salmonella infection are, fever, stomach ache and diarrhoea occurring between 12 and 48 hours after consuming infected food.