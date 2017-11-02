The overall average temperature was at 13.3 Celsius in Ukkel, compared to 11.1 Celsius normally (calculated on the averages of the past centuries). Not only the maximum temperature was higher than usual (16.4 compared to 14.7) but we also had particularly mild nights (10.1 compared to 7.8 Celsius).

Another sign of the global warming was the fact that October had five so-called "spring days", i.e. days with a maximum temperature of at least 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit). Normally, this is 2.4 days on average. 16 October set an all-time record with 25.7 degrees Celsius.