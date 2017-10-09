The activists also unfolded a banner asking the EU to go full out for renewable energy and to step back from using fossil fuels such as coal.

Joeri Thijs of Greenpeace Belgium told VRT News that “Europe has great potential when it comes to renewable energy. Citizens, cooperatives and companies are enthusiastic about taking part in the energy revolution and to produce electricity from wind, water and solar power. It is high time that the EU prises the energy system out of the hands of the big players that continue to invest in dirty fuels such as coal and returns control to the people”.

The protest caused some traffic issues in and around the Schuman roundabout. The yellow paint was removed at the request of the police.