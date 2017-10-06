The data would include information about the illnesses patients are suffering from and which medication they are taking. The Christian Health Mutual fears that this would tighten the grip of the pharmaceutical industry on health care.

The American company QuintilesIMS is one of the world’s leading medical sector service providers. The company provides services to both hospitals and the pharmaceutical industry.

The Christian Health Mutual’s Tom Joos told VRT News that "The company process the data and passes it on to third parties. The hospital is given a benchmark so that it can be compared with other hospitals as regards for example its use of medicines.

They can also receive other services free of charge such as training and software”.