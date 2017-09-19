The report is the first by Aquaflanders that provides figures on the amount of drinking water lost to leaks. The association examined figures from the eight Flemish water supply companies.

Mr Beenders told VRT News that "In Flanders an average 2,900 litres of water is lost per kilometre of water main. There are 62,341 kilometres of water main in Flanders which means that a total of 180 million litres of drinking water is lost every day”.

This amount lost each day is enough to fill 72 Olympic size swimming pools.

The cost of the lost drinking water amounts to 282 million euro/annum. This is paid for bay all Fleming on their water bills.

Mr Beenders added "The economic price is one thing, but this is also a big problem when it comes to durability. Last summer there was a water shortage. Farmers were unable to water their fields, we weren’t allowed to fill the paddling pool for the children nor wash the car. This was while under our feet 180 million litres of water was leaking away”.

Beenders called on the Flemish Environment Minister Joke Schauvliege (Christian democrat) to take action and also calls for great transparency from the water supply companies.