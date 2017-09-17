The general practitioners’ association Domus Medica believes that the entire system of incapacity for work needs to be reviewed.

The association’s Roel Giel told VRT News that Chairman "Of course fraud should be addressed if it exists”

"But be aware that drawing up objective guidelines for how long a patient with a specific ailment needs to get better is not simple”.

A lot depends on the patient’s job for example. This is an important factor for consideration by the doctor that is treating the patient. Here the occupational physician has an important advisory role to play.

"And the most important of all we should of course look at what measures can be taken to prevent employees from becoming ill in the first place. Why did they suffer a burn-out and how did they end up with chronic back trouble.