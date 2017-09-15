In some cases the cheap drugs are given a different name so that they can be sold at a higher price.

"We have noticed that cheap medicines from abroad are being sold more expensively in Belgium”, Mr Peeters told VRT News.

"Sometimes they are re-packaged and given a different name”.

"I want medicines to be sold fairly and at a fair price”, Mr Peeters added.

The Minister wants his department to be given access to the pharmaceutical companies’ accounts.

"Currently we are sometimes confronted with unclear figures as a means of justifying prices. My department has to be able to check whether the reason given are based on actual costs”.

