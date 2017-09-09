A&E doctors work a lot of weekends and nights meaning that a good balance between work and family time is particularly difficult. The study reveals that 35% of A&E doctors’ working hours are at night and 25% at the weekend. In some hospitals this amounts to well over half of all shifts.

The Association of Belgian A&E Doctors and the University of Ghent began an extensive study into doctors working in A&E. The results of the study will be presented at a symposium next week. However, a journalist from the daily ‘De Standaard’ get a sneak preview.

Half of all A&E doctors are thinking of quitting, while 16% is actively seeking alternative employment and hope to stop within the next 6 years. The figure give causes for concern as there is already a shortage of A&E doctors.

Dr Stroobants also points to what he describes as the “growing administrative ballast” that A&E doctors are confronted with. They feel that they are constantly being watched and have are too often forced to do administrative tasks rather than treating patients.