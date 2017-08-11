"This year is a disaster for Belgian apple farmers." That's the main conclusion after the estimations were published. Yesterday, the harvest estimations for the whole of Europe were presented in Lerida in Spain. Belgium, where the poll included no fewer than 250 fruit farms, turns out be badly affected by the late night frost in April, when the fruit trees were blossoming.

The frost destroyed many flowers. It is expected that the Belgian apple production will be 68 percent down on the year, while 2016 was already a poor year due to a very wet month of June. Generally speaking, this year's apple harvest will be almost three quarters down (73 percent) on the average. The apples that made it, are also a lot bigger than usual as there were fewer of them to be fed by one tree.

The pear harvest is 7 percent down on the year, but 15 percent below the average seen over a longer period.