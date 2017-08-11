The average life expectancy of those born in Belgium was 83.8 years for women and 79 years for men. Life expectance for the population as a whole was 81.4 years up 0.5 years on 2015.

Life expectancy was highest in Flanders (82.4 years).

In Brussels average life expectancy was 81.2 years. Life expectancy in Wallonia was 79.7 years. The gap between life expectancy in Wallonia and life expectancy in Flanders is widening. In 2 years the average Fleming lived 2 years longer than the average Walloon.

By last year this had risen to 2.7 years. According to last year’s figures the life expectancy gap between women and men is now 4.84 years. However, this is narrowing.