It has not been said where exactly the searches took place. However, the judicial authorities say that incriminating material has been confiscated. It is as yet unclear as to whether anyone has been detained here in Belgium.

As well as confiscating paperwork , the Dutch authorities also confiscated valuables such as cars, property and bank accounts.

Previously, on 19 July the premises of the poultry company Poultry-Vision, one of the leading players in the fipronil affair that has led to dozen of egg producers being banned from selling their produce. The 6,000 litres of a banned product were confiscated.

Poultry-Vision from Weelde in Antwerp Province is suspected of having mixed fipronil into a legal delousing treatment for poultry.

The product seemed to work well and was soon being used by dozens of egg produces unbeknown to them that it contained fipronil.

Poultry-Vision sold the product on to the Dutch company Chickfriend. As Chickfriend in turn sold it on to Dutch poultry farms, Dutch eggs become contaminated with fipronil.

The judicial authorities in both countries are currently investigating the source and the distribution of the fipronil-contaminated delousing lotion.

