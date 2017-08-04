Hepatitis A affects the liver. The virus is highly contagious and spreads fast via defecation and next via the mouth. Flanders is not alone: other countries such as the Netherlands and Spain are also seeing a surge in the number of cases.

Patients can be infected for one week before they experience any symptoms, like a feverish feeling and intestinal problems. Dark urine and a light-coloured stool are other symptoms. Gay men are particularly hit due to the kind of sexual contacts they have.

You can have yourself vaccinated, and it's very important to observe strict hygiene rules after going to the toilet, by washing your hands thoroughly. Apart from the common use of a toilet, the virus can even be transmitted by cutlery or taps.