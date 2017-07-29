Alzheimer's disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that usually starts slowly and worsens over time. It is the cause of 60% to 70% of cases of dementia.

The most common early symptom is difficulty in remembering recent events. As the disease advances, symptoms can include problems with language, disorientation, mood swings, loss of motivation, not managing self-care, and behavioural issues.

As a person's condition declines, they often withdraw from family and society. Gradually, bodily functions are lost, ultimately leading to death.

The Flemish scientists say that they believe that it could be to stabilise the interaction between the enzyme gamma-secretase and the peptide beta-amyloid. This would prevent longer and more harmful fragments of beta-amyloid forming in the brain thus preventing Alzheimer’s disease from developing.

Alzheimer suffers have protein aggregates and patches on their brains that are thought cause the death of nerve cells. This in turn causes with the memory loss and other symptoms.

The patches are made up of clusters of beta-amyloid that are produced by the enzyme gamma-secretase. Gamma-secretase is manufactured from various forms of beta-amyloid. The long fragments of the enzyme which cause the most damage to the brain.