"Drinking water consumption rose by 40 percent over the past days", Schauvliege explains. This can be explained by the fact that wells have dried out, and that many people also want to cool off in a small garden pool.

In order to avoid that drinking water levels would drop too much, the non-essential use of tap water has been banned now across Flanders. Those flouting the rules can expect fines, but Schauvliege is also counting on people's fairness and common sense.

The Brussels Region has not taken any measures yet.