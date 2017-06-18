The Belgian Met Office labels days with temperatures of 30 Celsius or more as "tropical". There are several tropical days coming up this week.

"Institutions and organisations working with vulnerable groups in society, like the aged and young children, will receive an alert", says Joris Moonens of IRCEL. They will be asked to take measures to prevent heat-related health problems.

IRCEL is in fact advising anyone to take the basic precautions: stay out of the sun in the warmest hours of the day, drink enough water, apply enough sunscreen if you do go out in the sun, refrain from heavy physical exercise when ozone levels are up etc. This applies to the old and to young children in the first places, but more generally to everyone.