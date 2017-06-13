ClientEarth made detailed measurements at a number of busy trunk roads, such as Belliard and Wet (Loi), Kunst-Wet (Arts-Loi), at the US Embassy at Kunst (Arts) and at the Esplanade of the European Parliament.

The figures revealed by ClientEarth are almost shocking. At the US Embassy NO2 concentrations of almost 100 microgrammes per cubic metre were seen. In the Wetstraat, where many pedestrians and cyclists are passing each day, this is over 90. A European health guideline is talking about a maximum yearly average of 40 that should be taken as the maximum in order not to impact on citizens' health.