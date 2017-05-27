Though the sun will rule in most parts of the country, clouds may appear in western areas near the French borders in the afternoon, with possibly a local thunderstorm in the evening. While temperatures will be around 30 Celsius in most places, it will be cooler in the higher Ardennes region and at the coast.

Sunday will see the same weather, but maybe a little bit more unstable with a higher chance of thunderstorms. The same for Monday, when temperatures could climb as high as 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit), but things are to change on Monday night to Tuesday, when fresh rain should mark the end of the hot spell. Temperatures around 22 or 23 Celsius on Tuesday.

The next hot days will be enough to officially speak of a heat wave, for which five days of maximum temperatures above 25 Celsius are needed, including three days above 30.