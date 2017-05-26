The Belgian health service RIZIV says that two years ago, 8,208 employees were out of work for a year or longer due to a burn-out. Many more had to stay at home for a shorter period.

Are you emotionally exhausted, do you have a lack of motivation or do you have the feeling you can't perform at work as you should? It's not always easy to determine when a burn-out is actually the case, but the Leuven Professor Lode Godderis might have an answer to this challenge.