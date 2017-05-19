The Flemish government reached an accord to protect 12,000 hectares of vulnerable woodlands in Flanders last year. Vulnerable, because they do not enjoy any protection, as they are not situated in natural or green areas, but rather in land officially designated as possible industrial, recreational or building area.

When the new map was released earlier this week, quite a few land owners were caught by surprise. Some had bought a building plot in the middle of the woodlands (next to other plots which had already been built on) which would make a nice environment for their villa, but noticed the land had become a green area.

The building sector said "tens of thousands" of land owners were risking to lose their building land. "The intention was good, but I noticed that the forest map has many bad side effects", Geert Bourgeois told Het Laatste Nieuws. "It would not be fair that people with plans to build their own house, would suddenly lose this option."