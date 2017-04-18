Our search led us to a couple of cycle transport services in Ghent, Antwerp and Bruges, but these are either done part-time in combination with logistics transports, are part of social projects working with volunteers, or focus on sight-seeing tours for tourists, such as the Cycle Carriage in Bruges, the bike-version of the horse-drawn carriage.

The Ghent Alderman for Mobility and driving force behind the Circulation Plan, Filip Watteeuw, can't immediately come up with any names for Ghent when we phone him. However, the city used to have a full-time professional cycle taxi rider: Tim, nicknamed 'Cyclo Tim', Watteeuw remembers.

It turns out Tim is now working as a guide on tourist boats. We were curious to hear his story - why is a cycle taxi business apparently poised to fail?