Sat 15/04/2017 - 16:24 Michaël Torfs It's the time of the year: a purple carpet of wild blue bells is creating beautiful settings in a number of forests in Belgium. The Hallerbos has gained renown in recent years, but the fairy tale images can also be seen in other forests in Flanders and Wallonia. The delicate flowers will keep their beauty for two weeks at the longest.

The Hallerbos is expected to become a very busy place. Stewards have been hired to keep an eye on visitors, making sure they keep on the tracks and don't step on the flowers by going into a field just for a picture. If a flower has been stepped on, it won't blossom next year.

Halle also anticipated on mobility problems. People are strongly advised not to come by car, but by train to the city of Halle from where a shuttle bus will bring them to the purple beauty. If you come by car, you will be diverted to one of the parking lots in the area.

If you want to enjoy the bucolic environment in peace and quiet, it might be a good idea to go elsewhere, as the Hallerbos is not the only place where the blue bells are displaying their beauty. Other locations include the Kluisbos, on the edge of East Flanders and Hainaut province, the Muziekbos, also in the Flemish Ardennes on the edge of both provinces, the Kemmelbos in Heuvelland in West Flanders, Ghlin in Hainaut province and the Brakelbos just south of Brakel. 

The weather was not excellent on Saturday, with cool temperatures and rain. It is expected to stay chilly in the coming days.

