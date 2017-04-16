The Hallerbos is expected to become a very busy place. Stewards have been hired to keep an eye on visitors, making sure they keep on the tracks and don't step on the flowers by going into a field just for a picture. If a flower has been stepped on, it won't blossom next year.

Halle also anticipated on mobility problems. People are strongly advised not to come by car, but by train to the city of Halle from where a shuttle bus will bring them to the purple beauty. If you come by car, you will be diverted to one of the parking lots in the area.

If you want to enjoy the bucolic environment in peace and quiet, it might be a good idea to go elsewhere, as the Hallerbos is not the only place where the blue bells are displaying their beauty. Other locations include the Kluisbos, on the edge of East Flanders and Hainaut province, the Muziekbos, also in the Flemish Ardennes on the edge of both provinces, the Kemmelbos in Heuvelland in West Flanders, Ghlin in Hainaut province and the Brakelbos just south of Brakel.

The weather was not excellent on Saturday, with cool temperatures and rain. It is expected to stay chilly in the coming days.