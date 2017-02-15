"We should have sports in our genes. The general idea now is that sports is something for our passtime, but why shouldn't it be possible within the working context?", the Flemish Sports Minister Philippe Muyters (N-VA) says.

"It's good for your health, it gets people together, in a different way, and healthy employees have a positive effect on the company", Muyters argues. Employers and employees will be able to fill in a so-called 'sports and movement scan' online.

"This will give employers a good overview", says Philippe Paquay of Sport Vlaanderen. "We will also engage in a dialogue with employers, to inform them about good practices and about opportunities in the nearby area, fit-o-meters on the work floor, training sessions or classes etc."