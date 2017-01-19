The Association of Flemish Dentists told VRT News that "The amount patients pay out their own pocket will probably go up.”

After increases in the amount payable for a visit to the doctor’s and the physiotherapist it also looks likely that a visit to the dentist will also cost you more. Negotiations on a new tariffing a have drawn a blank.

Speaking on VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ Stefaan Hanson of the Association of Flemish Dentists told VRT News that "The 2016 agreement has expired and there is still no new agreement for this year”.

In practice this means that a patient will have to pay a couple of euro more from his own pocket for standard dental treatment.

"The part of the cost that is not reimbursed by the health insurance mutual will probably be higher than before. The exact amount will vary from treatment to treatment.” Mr Hanson added.