Due to it yellow-brown colour that resembles that of a mustard plant, it was soon given the name mustard gas.

By 1917 grenades had already been used in gas attacks for some time, as they were able to neutralise the enemy more efficiently and more quickly than discharging clouds of gas from large cylinders when the wind was blowing in the right direction.

Grenades containing mustard gas were colour coded by the Germans with a yellow cross. This earned it the nick-name “Gelbkreuz”. As it was first used in battle, near to the West Flemish town of Ieper it is also known as Yperite.

