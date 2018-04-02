Due to its vast selection of wallpaper from all periods, the shop attracts a lot of foreign visitors. Marie-Thérèse Priem says that two shops in Japan sell Priem products, while Ivan insists that Priem wallpaper hangs in the White House, on the first floor.



"We have seen photographs. It was wallpaper that only we sold. We are certain of it”. Neither President Trump nor any of his predecessors have ever visited the shop. However, Ivan does remember an order that was taken to the airport in a special van.

When asked how long he intends to carry on 81-year-old Ivan says "How long I can carry on? That depends on him upstairs. We will remain in the shop as long as we remain in good health”.

