He secretly filmed women in changing rooms at showers at the sport hall. The footages was then published on a Dutch voyeuristic web forum.

Speaking after Friday’s custody hearing, the man’s solicitor told VRT News that “My client is disgusted with himself”.

The 41-year-old was detained earlier this week. He confessed to having shot the illicit footage and to have having published it online.

The images were filmed through a hole in the door. He was a member of a martial arts club that trains in the sport hall. He had recently become a youth coach with the club. Both HoGent and the martial arts club have lodged a complaint against him with the judicial authorities.