In third place on the list just behind the Portuguese capital Lisbon and the Northern French city of Lille is the East Flemish city of Ghent.

The list also includes cities such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Munich.

The Guardian describes Ghent as “Less packed with Christmas market crowds than Bruges, less posh and fashion than Antwerp”.

The British broadsheat also praises Ghent’s range of cosy craft-ale bars, medieval and neo-gothic architecture and creative design. It advises anyone thinking of coming to Belgium during the festive season to put Ghent aat the top of their to visit list.

The Guardian also gives a number of tips for shopping and hotels and guest houses.

Click here to read the Guardian article in full