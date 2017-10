The SGC-140 is a ring crane, so-called as there is a large ring structure at its base. Just 4 such cranes have been built. Due to its immensity.

The crane was transporting in pieces to the port where it was assembled. It will be tested before embarked on its long journey to Central Asia.

The SGC-140 can lift up to 3,200 tonnes. It requires a counterweight of 4,000 tonnes spread across 40 containers. 150 trucks are needed to transport the crane and it takes about 6 weeks to assemble.