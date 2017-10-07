The Overpoortstraat with its many bars is popular among students and local youngsters alike. However, not everyone goes there to enjoy themselves and there are issues with drug dealers and trouble makers.

Others, the worse for drink, urinate in the street and make excess noise. With the new academic year just under way the police hope to make those using the Overpoortstraat that there are limits.

Next Wednesday’s operation won’t be the last and the Ghent Local Police Service also intends to carry out other, unannounced, operations in order to restore order to the street and make it a pleasant place to go out in and to live in for local residents.