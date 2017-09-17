The group set of from the University of Ghent at around 7:30 am. The William I cycle ride is named after King Willem I of the Netherlands under whose reign both universities were set up.

Ghent University’s Professor Hendrik De Vos (photo), a regular contributor to VRT programmes and a passionate cyclist, was the person used to promote the cycle ride. Around 150 took part, which was the maximum limit the organisers had set themselves to ensure the safety of those taking part.

Spokeswomen Isabel Paeme told the press agency Belga that "The 150 participants rode in a big peloton." The group tried to attain an average speed of 27 km/h. A number of vehicles escorted the cyclists, including an ambulance and 8 motorcycles from the not-for-profit organisation vzw Motorbegeleiding.

On their arrival in Liège the cyclists were welcomed by an official delegation from Liège University. The participants can also enjoy a barbecue. Each of the participants donated 20 euros. The money collected will be used for socially relevant research.